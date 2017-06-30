For carnival workers at the Marin County Fair, ita s one big traveling family

The theme of the Marin County Fair this year is “Let the Funshine In.” And the fun may shine brightest on the midway, a riot of rides and games that's a little noisy, colorful, dusty world unto itself. “I call it a traveling city,” said Lacy Newman, a 28-year-old carnival worker who's been with Butler Amusements for the past eight years.

