Acid spill prompts Novato street closure, hazmat cleanup

A corrosive acid that spilled on a Novato residential street prompted a road closure and a call for a hazardous materials cleanup crew early Wednesday. Marin's hazmat team and Novato fire crews worked to neutralize and clean up about a gallon of muriatic acid after it was reported at about 4 a.m. in the street at 583 Fernando Drive.

