a Summer of Lovea youth poster contest gives voice to teens

Like the youth protesters 50 years ago during the “Summer of Love,” the current generation of Marin teens are expressing how they feel about the world and social justice through art and words in a new countywide poster contest running through Aug. 16. The “Summer of Love” youth poster contest, which launched July 1, “gives Marin youth a public platform for expressing their hope, optimism, concerns and social justice vision,” said producer Bruce Burtch of San Rafael. The contest is open to youth 12 to 18, with judging in two age categories: 12 to 14, and 15 to 18. Details on the contest, cash prizes and information on how to submit an entry are available at youthpostercontest.com.

