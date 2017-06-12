Teacher from Novato charged with molesting girl
A Novato man has been charged with molesting a 13-year-old girl last year in San Francisco, where he was a physical education teacher for the school district. Donavan New Eagle Harper, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned this week in San Francisco Superior Court.
