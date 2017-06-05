Summer of Love Rolls Royce,a a mobile museum of San Francisco psychedelic rock
Donna Ewald Huggins stands by her Summer of Love Rolls Royce. Huggins has decorated the car with 1960s concert posters, photos and rock star autographs she's collected.
