SMART gets good reviews for soft opening

The first Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train to carry the general public pulled into the Marin Civic Center station just before 9 a.m. Thursday to good reviews from those fresh off the new steel rails. “It's great; it's so quiet,” said Ali Giudice of Cotati, a city planning consultant who was going to her job in San Rafael.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.