SMART awards $36.3M contract for Larkspur extension

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit board has approved a $36.3 million contract for the train line's extension from San Rafael to Larkspur. SMART awarded the contract to a joint venture of Alameda-based Stacy and Witbeck and Missouri-based Herzog Contracting Corp. The firms have been handling the 43-mile section of track between Santa Rosa and downtown San Rafael.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.