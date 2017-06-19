San Rafaela s Dixie School District vows not to discard books
Dixie School District officials said they will hold books scheduled for donation in temporary storage in the future, rather than putting them immediately in recycling bins. Assistant Superintendent Judith Arrow said the district will use the temporary storage if the Global Book Exchange - the district's normal donation outlet - doesn't have room to take them, as happened this spring.
