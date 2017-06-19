Novatoa s $69 million budget squeaks by in 3-2 vote

The Novato City Council in a split vote this week signed off on a $69 million 2017-2018 budget, up from last year's $62.9 million spending plan. The council Tuesday in a 3-2 vote, with Councilwomen Pam Drew and Pat Eklund opposed, approved the budget, which includes a $48.1 million operating budget and a $20.9 million capital improvement plan.

