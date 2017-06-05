Novato woman charged with 5th DUI in a decade
Carrie Ann Allen, 50, was arrested by Novato police Saturday night in the 1100 block of Cambridge Street. Her blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.34 percent, more than four times the legal limit for driving, said Deputy District Attorney Kevin O'Hara.
