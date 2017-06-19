Novato Theater reconstruction on hold as funding withers
Rempe locks up the theater construction site along Grant Avenue in Novato. The 1940s-era theater has been closed since 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|Mon
|trump4everdynassty
|9
|Trump B O Cured by Prayer?
|Sun
|Bless Donald
|1
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|Jun 10
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May 27
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC