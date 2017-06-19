Novato resident creates art from garbage, teaches kids to do the same
What you may see as trash, Zen Du sees as treasure. As an artist, the Novato resident incorporates and re-purposes trash - mostly gum and candy wrappers - into her artwork, and teaches children how to utilize everyday materials to create their own work.
