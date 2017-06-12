Novato Narrows could get boost from toll tax
Plans are heating up to have voters in Bay Area pay up to $3 more to cross tolls bridges to fund transportation projects, including the Novato Narrows freeway widening. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission's Legislation Committee met last week to provide an update on state legislation to allow the agency to ask voters for a toll increase as soon as 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|21 hr
|JusticeNotServed
|5
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|Jun 10
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May 27
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
|Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ...
|May 22
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC