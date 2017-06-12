Novato lottery ticket hits for nearly...

Novato lottery ticket hits for nearly $12K

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A SuperLotto ticket sold at U-Save Liquors garnered a prize of nearly $12,000 in Wednesday's draw, according to the California Lottery. The ticket was one of four in the state to match five numbers without the “mega” number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... Jun 12 JusticeNotServed 5
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) Jun 10 yidfellas v USA 31
News High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited... Jun 10 USS LIBERTY 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Trump Nude Selfie/Nato? May 27 Actual Quotes DotCom 1
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... May 22 Rev Don Wildmoan 8
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,831,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC