Novato electrical contractor promotes...

Novato electrical contractor promotes employee to VP

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Todd Garrett, of Vacaville, moves into the position at W. Bradley Electric Inc. from his post as the audio visual division manager. Garrett was previously a project engineer for the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Thu Lottery Traitors ... 518
Trump Nude Selfie/Nato? May 27 Actual Quotes DotCom 1
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... May 22 Rev Don Wildmoan 12
News Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08) May 20 42 years Ross Valley 22
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) May 14 Laww Offses 30
Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated May 14 Laww Offses 1
News San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r... May 12 Joyce Brusatori H... 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC