Novato DUI driver pleads guilty in deadly wreck
Kristine Collier will be sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other counts. A Santa Rosa woman has pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed an oncoming driver last summer in Novato.
