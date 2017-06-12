Novato council gives green light for soil clean-up at former Hamilton gas station

Removal of contaminated soil can now begin at Hamilton's former gas station site being eyed for a 31-unit townhouse project. The Novato City Council in a 4-1 vote signed off Tuesday on an environmental plan and approved permits for site cleanup at the former Navy site at 970 C St. Councilwoman Pat Eklund was opposed, saying she wanted to see stricter monitoring during site cleanup.

