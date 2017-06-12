Novato budget talks stall amid concern about higher costs
Council members agreed Tuesday to postpone adoption of next fiscal year's budget after seeing higher-than-expected price tags for renovation of Dogbone Meadow Park and the Hill Recreation Area. “We really need to get it resolved about why those two very significant projects for Novato ... why did they go up so much in the estimated costs?” asked Councilwoman Pat Eklund.
