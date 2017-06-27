Novato airport runway to close for monthlong overhaul
The runway at Marin County Airport in Novato will be overhauled this fall in a $1.7 million project that includes repaving. The Marin County Board of Supervisors signed off on the plan last week, allowing work to begin in September.
