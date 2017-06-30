Novato absconder arrested after jumping into lagoon
A San Rafael man was arrested in Novato after trying to move into a home that was on the market for sale, the sheriff's department reported. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Montego Key the Bel Marin Keys neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|Jun 19
|trump4everdynassty
|9
|Trump B O Cured by Prayer?
|Jun 18
|Bless Donald
|1
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|Jun 10
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May '17
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC