Marin Voice: San Marin lights a " ben...

Marin Voice: San Marin lights a " benefits far outweigh potential negative impact

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

On Tuesday, the Novato Unified School District Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to approve the installation of lights at the San Marin High School stadium. This concluded an 18-month process that began when a group of San Marin High Athletic Boosters approached me in the fall of 2015 about their desire to install stadium lights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Mon johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Trump Nude Selfie/Nato? May 27 Actual Quotes DotCom 1
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... May 22 Rev Don Wildmoan 12
News Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08) May 20 42 years Ross Valley 22
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) May 14 Laww Offses 30
Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated May 14 Laww Offses 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC