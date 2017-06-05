Marin supervisora s energy votes prom...

Marin supervisora s energy votes prompt anti-corruption inquiry

Jim Phelps, an energy industry consultant, prompted an investigation of Sears by the Fair Political Practices Commission. State authorities are investigating whether Marin County Supervisor Kate Sears violated anti-corruption laws by supporting millions of dollars in public contracts for Shell Energy North America while owning a small fortune in its stock.

