Marin supervisora s energy votes prompt anti-corruption inquiry
Jim Phelps, an energy industry consultant, prompted an investigation of Sears by the Fair Political Practices Commission. State authorities are investigating whether Marin County Supervisor Kate Sears violated anti-corruption laws by supporting millions of dollars in public contracts for Shell Energy North America while owning a small fortune in its stock.
