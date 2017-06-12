Marin jobless rate drops to 2.6 percent in May
Marin County's unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in May, making Marin the county with the second-lowest rate in the state, according to the state Employment Development Department. Marin's jobless rate was down from a revised 2.7 percent in April, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.9 percent.
