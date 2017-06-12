Marin jobless rate drops to 2.6 perce...

Marin jobless rate drops to 2.6 percent in May

Marin County's unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in May, making Marin the county with the second-lowest rate in the state, according to the state Employment Development Department. Marin's jobless rate was down from a revised 2.7 percent in April, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.9 percent.

