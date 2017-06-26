Marin IJ Editorial: County clinics shift could be a logical move
Moving the county Health Department's clinics to Marin Community Clinics and other local health centers should make sense to patients who need care and to Marin taxpayers. According to the proposal, the clinics - a local nonprofit - would take over the county's job of screening and treatment for tuberculosis, dental care, sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.
Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
