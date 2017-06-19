Marin has sizzling start to summer a ...

Marin has sizzling start to summer a " Southwest bakes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Summer is rolling in hot with a heat wave expected through Thursday in Marin before it cools down for the weekend. For most of Marin, highs were in the upper 80s and in low 90s on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... Jun 19 trump4everdynassty 9
Trump B O Cured by Prayer? Jun 18 Bless Donald 1
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) Jun 10 yidfellas v USA 31
News High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited... Jun 10 USS LIBERTY 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Trump Nude Selfie/Nato? May 27 Actual Quotes DotCom 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Marin County was issued at June 22 at 1:10PM PDT

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC