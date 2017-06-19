Marin and Silveiras reach 10-year deal on San Rafael ranch

One of the largest parcels of undeveloped land left in Marin will be off limits to commercial development for at least the next 10 years following an agreement between Marin County and the Silveira family. Marin County Counsel Brian Washington announced Tuesday that the day before the county and the Silveiras reached a settlement agreement “whereby the Silveiras will release any claims against the county arising from the 2007 Countywide Plan and will enter into a Williams Act contract on their San Rafael ranch parcel to preserve their land for agricultural uses for at least 10 years.

