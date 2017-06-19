Marin and Silveiras reach 10-year dea...

Marin and Silveiras reach 10-year deal on San Rafael ranch

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

One of the largest parcels of undeveloped land left in Marin will be off limits to commercial development for at least the next 10 years following an agreement between Marin County and the Silveira family. Marin County Counsel Brian Washington announced Tuesday that the day before the county and the Silveiras reached a settlement agreement “whereby the Silveiras will release any claims against the county arising from the 2007 Countywide Plan and will enter into a Williams Act contract on their San Rafael ranch parcel to preserve their land for agricultural uses for at least 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... Jun 19 trump4everdynassty 9
Trump B O Cured by Prayer? Jun 18 Bless Donald 1
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) Jun 10 yidfellas v USA 31
News High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited... Jun 10 USS LIBERTY 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Trump Nude Selfie/Nato? May 27 Actual Quotes DotCom 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Marin County was issued at June 21 at 10:53AM PDT

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC