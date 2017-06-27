Levinea s bill rapped as special affordable housing break for affluent Marin
Affordable housing developers are criticizing a bill by Assemblyman Marc Levine they say would extend until 2028 special treatment for Marin County, San Rafael and Novato when it comes to meeting state requirements for zoning for affordable housing. In 2014, Levine was successful in getting AB 1537 adopted into law, which for purposes of state housing law changed the designation of Marin County, San Rafael and Novato from metropolitan to suburban until 2023.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|Jun 19
|trump4everdynassty
|9
|Trump B O Cured by Prayer?
|Jun 18
|Bless Donald
|1
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|Jun 10
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May '17
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC