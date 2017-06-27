Levinea s bill rapped as special affo...

Levinea s bill rapped as special affordable housing break for affluent Marin

Marin Independent Journal

Affordable housing developers are criticizing a bill by Assemblyman Marc Levine they say would extend until 2028 special treatment for Marin County, San Rafael and Novato when it comes to meeting state requirements for zoning for affordable housing. In 2014, Levine was successful in getting AB 1537 adopted into law, which for purposes of state housing law changed the designation of Marin County, San Rafael and Novato from metropolitan to suburban until 2023.

