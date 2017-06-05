Las Gallinas sanitary board considers scheduled sewer rate hike
The Las Gallinas Valley Sanitary District board on Thursday will consider a 3.8 percent increase in its sewer rates as part of the district's five-year plan. The board will meet on the rate hike at 4:30 p.m. at the district office, 300 Smith Ranch Road in San Rafael.
