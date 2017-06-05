In Your Town for June 5, 2017
Off-duty police and firefighters will bag groceries at Mollie Stone's Market on June 10 to raise money for the Special Olympics. The fundraiser will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public safety volunteers will bag items and unload them at the customers' cars in exchange for donations to the program.
