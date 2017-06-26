In Your Town for June 26, 2017
The board plans to discuss a student expulsion under Education Code 48900 . The code involves students who have “committed an obscene act or engaged in habitual profanity or vulgarity.” The board also plans to approve an agreement with the California School Employees Association over coverage for a district administrative assistant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|Jun 19
|trump4everdynassty
|9
|Trump B O Cured by Prayer?
|Jun 18
|Bless Donald
|1
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|Jun 10
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May '17
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC