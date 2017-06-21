In Your Town for June 21, 2017

In Your Town for June 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Heavy traffic is expected on Highway 37 over the weekend during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway. The raceway said the most traffic is expected on Sunday, when gates open at 7 a.m. Traffic and parking assistance will be provided by the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... Mon trump4everdynassty 9
Trump B O Cured by Prayer? Jun 18 Bless Donald 1
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) Jun 10 yidfellas v USA 31
News High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited... Jun 10 USS LIBERTY 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Trump Nude Selfie/Nato? May 27 Actual Quotes DotCom 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Marin County was issued at June 21 at 10:53AM PDT

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC