In Your Town for June 21, 2017
Heavy traffic is expected on Highway 37 over the weekend during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway. The raceway said the most traffic is expected on Sunday, when gates open at 7 a.m. Traffic and parking assistance will be provided by the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|Mon
|trump4everdynassty
|9
|Trump B O Cured by Prayer?
|Jun 18
|Bless Donald
|1
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|Jun 10
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May 27
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC