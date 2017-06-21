In Your Town for June 21, 2017

Heavy traffic is expected on Highway 37 over the weekend during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway. The raceway said the most traffic is expected on Sunday, when gates open at 7 a.m. Traffic and parking assistance will be provided by the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

