From Novato to Broadwaya s a Bronx Talea
Keith White, Kasie Gasparini and Drew Gasparini rehearse for “Crazy, Just Like Me.” Like many performers, Keith White's dream was to make it to Broadway. He didn't expect it would come from a dance lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|Jun 12
|JusticeNotServed
|5
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|Jun 10
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May 27
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
|Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ...
|May 22
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC