Former SFUSD Staffer Busted For Bayview Sexual Battery

A man who worked at several San Francisco school campuses was arrested earlier this month, following an investigation into an alleged sexual battery at an area middle school. In a press release sent Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department says that 35-year-old Novato resident Donovan Harper was arrested on June 8, eight months after police say their Special Victims Unit "launched an investigation into a report of a sexual battery upon a minor at a middle school in the Bayview District."

