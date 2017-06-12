Feds wrapping up SMART inspection, but start date not set
Federal rail inspectors were finishing up their review of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit system Thursday, but when trains will carry people is not clear. The Federal Railroad Administration began its audit of the rail system Monday.
