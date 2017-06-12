Fathers are more than just men
My father used to tell us that he was a Just Man, an old Jewish legend about a handful of selfless people on whom the fate of the world depends, but no one knows who they are. It went like that for decades until one day, on one of my visits to his Boca Raton, Florida, nursing home, I decided to research the story of the Just Men and read it to him.
