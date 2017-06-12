7-year-old driver hits parked cars in...

7-year-old driver hits parked cars in Novato shopping center

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A 7-year-old stole his mother's car on Sunday, hitting three cars parked in a Novato shopping center before striking a tree that toppled onto a fourth car. The events unfolded as the boy, who was waiting for his father to pick him up from his mother's work, rummaged through his mother's purse, found the car keys, walked into the parking lot and got behind the wheel, Novato police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... 5 hr JusticeNotServed 5
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) Jun 10 yidfellas v USA 31
News High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited... Jun 10 USS LIBERTY 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Trump Nude Selfie/Nato? May 27 Actual Quotes DotCom 1
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... May 22 Rev Don Wildmoan 12
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC