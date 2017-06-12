7-year-old driver hits parked cars in Novato shopping center
A 7-year-old stole his mother's car on Sunday, hitting three cars parked in a Novato shopping center before striking a tree that toppled onto a fourth car. The events unfolded as the boy, who was waiting for his father to pick him up from his mother's work, rummaged through his mother's purse, found the car keys, walked into the parking lot and got behind the wheel, Novato police said.
