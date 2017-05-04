Would you pay tolls to use this North Bay highway?
Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Continue reading with unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month, and support community journalism! For just $5.25 per month, you can keep reading SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile, and support community journalism! Flood waters forced the closure of all lanes in both directions of Highway 37 , east of the Hannah Ranch Road offramp, in Novato, on Monday, January 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|Dan
|4
|Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht
|Sat
|wheresmypants
|1
|Trump Promises 98 Cent Gas
|Apr 30
|presdent suite
|1
|Russian Troops Demand More Prostitutes
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Apr 24
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC