Two dead with gunshot wounds in Novat...

Two dead with gunshot wounds in Novato home

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: SFGate

Marin County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene in Novato where two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home. Marin County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene in Novato where two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08) 10 hr Butterflyme 21
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) May 14 Laww Offses 30
Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated May 14 Laww Offses 1
News San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r... May 12 Joyce Brusatori H... 1
Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas? May 8 PeeeYew upchuk 1
News Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13) May 7 Dan 4
Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht May 6 wheresmypants 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC