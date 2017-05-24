The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Announces 2017 Winners
A panel of nationally recognized judges-including casting director Michael Donovan , producer, director and choreographer Andy Ferrara , and actress Wendy Rosoff -announced the 2017 winners of The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors held last night at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by Children's Musical Theater San Jose and Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, this yearly regional awards competition recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre in the greater California region.
