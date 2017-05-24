The Rita Moreno California High Schoo...

The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Announces 2017 Winners

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A panel of nationally recognized judges-including casting director Michael Donovan , producer, director and choreographer Andy Ferrara , and actress Wendy Rosoff -announced the 2017 winners of The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors held last night at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by Children's Musical Theater San Jose and Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, this yearly regional awards competition recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre in the greater California region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... May 22 Rev Don Wildmoan 12
News Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08) May 20 42 years Ross Valley 22
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) May 14 Laww Offses 30
Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated May 14 Laww Offses 1
News San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r... May 12 Joyce Brusatori H... 1
Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas? May 8 PeeeYew upchuk 1
News Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13) May 7 Dan 4
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC