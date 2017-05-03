SMART sounding horns in Petaluma again
Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit Authority engineers resumed blowing horns in Petaluma Tuesday after being cleared to do so by the Federal Railroad Administration, according to SMART's general manager. SMART stopped the routine sounding of horns at most Petaluma crossings April 21 while continuing to express concerns to state and federal transportation authorities that Petaluma's actions violated federal law and placed public safety at risk.
