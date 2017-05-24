SF Supe Wants BART To Go To The Richmond District
Supervisor Sandra Fewer wants the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to explore using some of the cash from a possible Bay Area bridge toll increase for a potential BART extension to the Richmond District and a Muni subway along 19th Avenue The San Francisco Examiner's Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez reports that Fewer has just about had it with the lengthy trek HER constituents must make from their neck of the foggy woods to anywhere else. "My residents can't be connected to the East Bay easily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ...
|May 22
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|12
|Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08)
|May 20
|42 years Ross Valley
|22
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|30
|Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|1
|San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r...
|May 12
|Joyce Brusatori H...
|1
|Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas?
|May 8
|PeeeYew upchuk
|1
|Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Dan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC