SF Bay Restoration Authority to tour Novato wetland

Members of the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority will tour the Hamilton Wetland Restoration project site in Novato following their regular meeting on June 9. The authority, which rotates its meeting locations, will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marin County Civic Center, 3501 Civic Center Drive, in San Rafael. It is in charge of the Measure AA funding of projects in the nine-county Bay Area.

