San Rafael warnings to youth: a train...

San Rafael warnings to youth: a trains are going, horns are nota

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A mini “flash mob” of San Rafael and Novato parents, and school board and city council members took to the streets Friday to warn students to be alert on the first day of the new quiet zone for SMART trains. “The trains are going, the horns are not,” said San Rafael Councilwoman Kate Colin, who organized the group of nine adults to distribute fliers near train crossings in downtown San Rafael to students on their way home from San Rafael High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) 15 hr Laww Offses 30
Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated 15 hr Laww Offses 1
News San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r... May 12 Joyce Brusatori H... 1
Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas? May 8 PeeeYew upchuk 1
News Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13) May 7 Dan 4
Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht May 6 wheresmypants 1
Trump Promises 98 Cent Gas Apr 30 presdent suite 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC