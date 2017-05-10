San Rafael warnings to youth: a trains are going, horns are nota
A mini “flash mob” of San Rafael and Novato parents, and school board and city council members took to the streets Friday to warn students to be alert on the first day of the new quiet zone for SMART trains. “The trains are going, the horns are not,” said San Rafael Councilwoman Kate Colin, who organized the group of nine adults to distribute fliers near train crossings in downtown San Rafael to students on their way home from San Rafael High School.
