San Rafael: start Marin train quiet zone ASAP
Despite a recommendation from the state Public Utilities Commission to hold off, the San Rafael City Council agreed to implement a countywide quiet zone before rail testing has concluded. After a sparsely attended joint study session of the San Rafael and Novato city councils Wednesday night, the San Rafael council voted 4-1 to start the quiet zone as soon as possible.
