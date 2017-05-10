San Rafael: start Marin train quiet z...

San Rafael: start Marin train quiet zone ASAP

Despite a recommendation from the state Public Utilities Commission to hold off, the San Rafael City Council agreed to implement a countywide quiet zone before rail testing has concluded. After a sparsely attended joint study session of the San Rafael and Novato city councils Wednesday night, the San Rafael council voted 4-1 to start the quiet zone as soon as possible.

