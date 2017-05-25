San Rafael attorney named president and CEO of Resolution Remedies

San Rafael attorney Gary Ragghianti has been named president and CEO of the Resolution Remedies LLC, an alternative dispute resolution firm in business for nearly two decades. Ragghianti, a former deputy district attorney for the county and current senior member of Ragghianti Freitas LLP, stepped into the role May 1. Ragghianti replaces Perry Litchfield, who retired from Resolution Remedies after seven years as president and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.