San Rafael attorney named president and CEO of Resolution Remedies
San Rafael attorney Gary Ragghianti has been named president and CEO of the Resolution Remedies LLC, an alternative dispute resolution firm in business for nearly two decades. Ragghianti, a former deputy district attorney for the county and current senior member of Ragghianti Freitas LLP, stepped into the role May 1. Ragghianti replaces Perry Litchfield, who retired from Resolution Remedies after seven years as president and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ...
|May 22
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|12
|Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08)
|May 20
|42 years Ross Valley
|22
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|30
|Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|1
|San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r...
|May 12
|Joyce Brusatori H...
|1
|Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas?
|May 8
|PeeeYew upchuk
|1
|Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Dan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC