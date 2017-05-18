Ousted head of Novato public TV expands legal war
Now free of criminal charges, the onetime head of Novato's public television station has opened a second line of attack in a protracted legal fight against his former employers. Rick Tucker, who was fired from the nonprofit station in 2013, has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging civil rights violations through malicious prosecution and theft of retirement money.
