Novato council opts for 100 percent renewable energy
The City Council at its Tuesday meeting voted unanimously to sign up the city for MCE's “Deep Green” power option, agreeing to pay higher electric bills for wind- and solar-powered energy. “This is a great example of Novato taking the lead on local action to address climate change and strengthen our economy,” said Mayor Pro Tem Josh Fryday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Promises 98 Cent Gas
|Apr 30
|presdent suite
|1
|Russian Troops Demand More Prostitutes
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Apr 24
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar '17
|ancarson1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC