Novato: A visit to the Indian Valley ...

Novato: A visit to the Indian Valley Organic Farm and Garden

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Valentine Antony, left, a member of the Mohawk nation, helps plant ancient seeds and corn after he and others held an indigenous people's ceremony at the Indian Valley Organic Farm & Garden. Sometimes things in my own backyard are the last things I stop to explore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... Mon Rev Don Wildmoan 12
News Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08) May 20 42 years Ross Valley 22
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) May 14 Laww Offses 30
Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated May 14 Laww Offses 1
News San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r... May 12 Joyce Brusatori H... 1
Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas? May 8 PeeeYew upchuk 1
News Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13) May 7 Dan 4
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC