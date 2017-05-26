Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' to film a second season in Vallejo, holding casting call

Courtesy Netflix - Katherine Langford stars as A a A"Hannah Baker,A a A a high school student who commits suicide, in the controversial new Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Alisha Boe, portraying A a A"Jessica Davis,A a A in a scene from the controversial Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Dylan Minnette, as A a A"Clay Jensen,A a A in a scene from the controversial Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Christian Navarro, as A a A"Tony Padilla,A a A Josh Hamilton, as A a A"Matt Jensen,A a A and Dylan Minnette, as A a A"Clay Jensen,A a A in a scene from the controversial Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Michele Ang, as A a A"Courtney Crimsen, in a scene from the controversial Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Dylan Minnette, as A a A"Clay Jensen,A a A in a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.