Marina s newest brewery crafts its future
Marin's newest brewery, Indian Valley Brewing, put its first commercial batches of beer on tap last week at Finnegan's restaurant and Bicycle Brüstop, both in Novato. Brothers Joe and Matt Tachis began homebrewing with their father, Tom, in 2012 in Joe's home garage in Novato.
